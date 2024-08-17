Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Glen R. Bressner Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

