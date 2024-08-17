Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB) Stock Holdings Lifted by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF accounts for 3.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 3.34% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,282 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

