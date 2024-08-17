Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,929,000 after acquiring an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,024.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 195,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 692,778 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

