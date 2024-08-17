Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Inogen

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Inogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.