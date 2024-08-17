Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INZY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

