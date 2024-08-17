Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $15,939.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,670,023 shares in the company, valued at $94,733,259.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 345,839 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $2,704,460.98.

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,901,298.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 736,054 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $6,278,540.62.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

Shares of NYSE LGF-A traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 950,148 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

