Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Director Buys $650,000.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 149.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

