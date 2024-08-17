Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Major Shareholder Sells 8,353 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.7 %
ABG stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.34. 96,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $277.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.16.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
