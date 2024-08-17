Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Director Sells $127,250.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

