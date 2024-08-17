Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,227,890.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.29 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.