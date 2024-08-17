Insider Selling: The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Senior Officer Sells 12,280 Shares of Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 12,280 shares of Real Brokerage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$73,680.00.

Michelle Catherine Ressler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 5,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 7,785 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$33,086.25.

On Friday, June 7th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 700 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.65.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.