Insight Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,626,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after buying an additional 509,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.