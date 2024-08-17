Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 84,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

