Insight Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Nasdaq by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 156,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

