Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.08), with a volume of 178585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.04).

Intercede Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £101.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.34.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

