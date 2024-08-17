International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,387. The stock has a market cap of $766.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

