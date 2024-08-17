Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 278,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.