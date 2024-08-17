Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

