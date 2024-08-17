Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

