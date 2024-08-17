Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 141,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,148. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.