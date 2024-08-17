Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 8,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 6.18% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

