Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.51.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

