Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.51. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.