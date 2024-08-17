Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 675.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

PSI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.53. 56,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

