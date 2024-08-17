Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PBP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
