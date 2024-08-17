Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1742 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 5,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

