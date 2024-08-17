IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Achieves $433.41 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $433.41 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.