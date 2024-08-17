iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.87 and last traded at $71.92. Approximately 676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.23.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

