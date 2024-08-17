iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 70,559 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

