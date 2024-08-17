iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,736,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,452 shares.The stock last traded at $51.81 and had previously closed at $51.66.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

