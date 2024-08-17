iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Trading 3.3% Higher

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.51. 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is currently -21.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICOP. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

