iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Trading 3.3% Higher

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.51. 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 24,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is currently -21.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.