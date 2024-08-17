iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.57. 791,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

