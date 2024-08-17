iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.78. The company has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

