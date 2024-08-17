iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 236.6% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

