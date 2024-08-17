iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 17.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. 6,507,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

