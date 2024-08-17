iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $100.12. 6,507,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.