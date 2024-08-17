iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.06. 7,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 20,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned 1.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

