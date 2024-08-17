iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. 6,205,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

