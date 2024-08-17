iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,546 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

