iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.06. 135,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

