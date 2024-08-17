iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 149,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 86,205 shares.The stock last traded at $124.09 and had previously closed at $123.51.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,423,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

