iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 291,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 23,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1637 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

