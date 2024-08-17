Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,482,200 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 1,268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,940.7 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Japan Post stock remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.
About Japan Post
