Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
