Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $3,900.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

