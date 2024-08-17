JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,919,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

