Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

ARTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTV

Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Transactions at Artiva Biotherapeutics

NASDAQ ARTV opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.