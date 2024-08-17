JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $20.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

