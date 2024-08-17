JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $62.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

