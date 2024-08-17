JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.95 and last traded at $208.52. Approximately 1,305,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,205,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,033,000. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

