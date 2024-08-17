KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.56. 53,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 135,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

KAO Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

KAO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.