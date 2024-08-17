Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $22.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HG. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

HG stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

